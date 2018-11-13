Tomah Man Allegedly Steals Bike & Power Tools
A 28 year old Tomah man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a bike and power tools. Tomah authorities reported to a Tomah residence and talked to the victim. He said he had his bicycle and a bag of power tools stolen from him estimated at a value of over $700. The victim believed he saw the missing bicycle at a Woodland Terrace residence. Authorities went to the Woodland residence where they made contact with Ronald Hage. Hage told police the bicycle belonged to an acquaintance and he had received the tools from a friend not knowing they were stolen. He said he had sold the tools for $500. Authorities were able to locate the tools and return them to the owner. Hage is being charged with Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Possessing and Receiving Stolen Property, and Obstructing an Officer.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Port Edwards police chief's resignation expected to take effect next week7 hours ago
- Assembly Democrats reelect leadership10 hours ago
- 72-year-old Ogema man in critical condition after car crash near Babcock11 hours ago
- Federal court allows Assembly to intervene in Wisconsin's gerrymandering case11 hours ago
- Vos Chosen For 4th Term as Speaker Of Wisconsin Assembly13 hours ago
- Black Youth Summit Teaches Students To “Know Your Worth”14 hours ago
- Tomah Man Allegedly Steals Bike & Power Tools14 hours ago
- Vos reelected as Assembly Speaker17 hours ago
- Walker Seeking Dairy Decorations for Capitol Christmas Tree23 hours ago
- Calves, Dairy Cow Lost in Kewaunee Co. Barn Fire23 hours ago
- Cooperative Network to Hold Annual Meeting This Week23 hours ago
- Housing fees draw council’s scrutiny1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.