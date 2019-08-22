Tomah Man Allegedly Sexually Assaults Minor at Castle Rock Lake

A Tomah man is facing charges after an alleged sexual assault to a minor at Castle Rock Lake back in June. Authorities responded to a Juneau County residence due to the alleged sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. 18 year old Astin Kasper allegedly contacted the girl online and had her meet him at Castle Rock Lake Park. Kasper then allegedly sexually assaulted her in his car. He left but told her not to tell anyone because he could go to jail. He wrote her after that saying he had fun but could go to jail because of it. He also sent her a pair of nude pictures. Kasper faces charges of Sexual Assault of Child Under 16, Child Enticement, and Exposing Genitals.

Source: WRJC.com





