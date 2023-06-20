Tomah Legion Loses Hard Fought Battle to West Salem
The Tomah American Legion Post 201 baseball team fought hard but fell 3-2 to West Salem American Legion Post 51 baseball team. Tomah took and early 1-0 lead scoring an unearned run. West Salem would tie the game in the third and then take the lead in the 6th on a go ahead 2 run single by Jacob Helgeson. TJ Schramek gave Tomah 6 strong innings giving up just 3runs on 5hits while striking out 10 West Salem batters. New Lisbon’s Brett Flietner and Colin Schroeder each had hits for Tomah. Kole Trap had an RBI single for Tomah in the 7th inning, but Tomah stranded 13 baserunners in the game helping lead to the loss.
Source: WRJC.com
