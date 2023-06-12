Tomah Legion Falls to Westby in Battle of Scenic Bluffs Conference Pitchers

The Tomah American Legion team fell 9-3 to Westby/Coon Valley Legion on Sunday. The starting pitching matchup featured an All Scenic Bluffs Conference dual between Royall’s Gunnar Wopat pitching for Tomah and Cashton’s Connor Butzler pitching for Westby. Butzler got the better of Wopat in this matchup picking up the win on the mound going 6 innings giving up 3 runs on 6 hits while striking out 11. Wopat gave up 6 runs in 5 innings while striking out 5 batters, offensively Wopat went 1×3 with a double. Jacob Spiers had a 2 run single for Tomah while Aiden Brach went 2×2 with an RBI in the loss. Butzler went 2×3 for Westby/Coon Valley Offensively. With the loss Tomah Legion drops to 1-2 on the season.

Source: WRJC.com







