Tomah Keeps Milk Can Defeats Mauston Grapplers 64-15
The Tomah Timberwolves retained the Milk Can once again thumping Mauston 64-15 in wrestling action. Mauston did get a pair of pins from Brandon Dolata at 152 pounds and Vincent Bellock at 132 pounds. Mauston got its other victory at 126 pounds where Jackson Whitney defeated Tomah’s Benny Bemis 10-7 with a late takedown. Tomah was led by Nate Boulton who notched his 100th career victory with a pin of Mauston’s Aydin Schroeder. Mauston drops to 2-1 on the season, Tomah improves to 5-2. Mauston wrestlers will be in action at the Bi-State tournament in La Crosse December 27th and 28th.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Tomah Keeps Milk Can Defeats Mauston Grapplers 64-154 hours ago
- Plan evaporating to meet 2021 deadline for closing and replacing troubled Lincoln Hills9 hours ago
- Name Released in Thanksgiving Day Hit-And-Run Incident9 hours ago
- Necedah Man Leaves Scene after Head on Collision9 hours ago
- $25,000 cash bond set for SPASH student accused of calling in bomb threat9 hours ago
- Stevens Point special ed teacher sexually assaulted boy he mentored, according to prosecut...9 hours ago
- Wisconsin’s House delegation splits along partisan lines on impeachment18 hours ago
- State Milk Production Falls, While National Output Rises20 hours ago
- State Cheese Makers Praise Newly-Proposed Dairy Bills20 hours ago
- Wisconsin Leaders Co-Sign Biofuel Letter to Trump20 hours ago
- Legislative panel approves some pay increases while rejecting others1 day ago
- Enbridge buying land for new Line 5 pipeline2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.