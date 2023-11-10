Tomah Health’s Annual Hospice Light Program
While the holidays can be a difficult time for families who have lost a loved one, Tomah Health Hospice Touch and Palliative Care have scheduled a special event to help people remember family members and friends.
The annual Hospice Love Light program has begun with donations now being accepted as part of the annual tree lighting ceremony scheduled December 3rd.
According to Hospice Chaplin and Bereavement coordinator Shane Haynes, the program is a unique way to mark the upcoming holiday.
Haynes said while everyone’s grief journey is different it can also be an opportunity to have great memories with periods of happiness and joy because of the nature of the holidays.
Like previous Love Light events, residents can purchase a Love Light on the hospital’s website at Tomah Health-dot-org by Monday, November 20th to be included in this year’s event, which will be held at Tomah Health.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Juneau County Area Girls Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings
by WRJC WebMaster on November 13, 2023 at 8:18 PM
-
Missing Young Amish Man Near Hillsboro Found Safe
by WRJC WebMaster on November 13, 2023 at 7:27 PM
-
Tomah Health’s Annual Hospice Light Program
by WRJC WebMaster on November 13, 2023 at 7:25 PM
-
Kopplin, Mark Lawrence Age 72 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on November 13, 2023 at 3:20 PM
-
Rowley, Katie Rose Age 64 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on November 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM
-
Veterans for Peace has ambitious goals
by Bob Hague on November 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM
Saturday is Veterans Day, and one veterans group hopes to bring an end to war. Air Force Veteran Brad Geyer with the Madison Chapter of Veterans for Peace on the costs of war. “How people are harmed. Physically, how they’re harmed […]
-
Wisconsin leads nation in 2023 fall drug take back collection
by Raymond Neupert on November 10, 2023 at 7:50 PM
Another successful Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin. Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the nation for the most prescription medications collected during the fall drug takeback. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, more than 53,000 […]
-
Assembly approves Monday absentee ballot count bill
by Bob Hague on November 10, 2023 at 7:47 PM
Counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin elections would be more efficient, under a bill passed by the state Assembly. The bipartisan measure would allow counting of absentee ballots to begin the Monday before Election Day. In the past that’s […]
-
Local Alumni Athletic Roundup
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.