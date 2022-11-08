Tomah Health Welcomes back In Person Love Light Program

The Tomah Health Hospice Touch Love Light program will return as an in person event this year. Area residents are invited to give a true gift of love this holiday with a Love Light donation to remember a special friend or relative. The event had been virtually for the last two years due to COVID safeguards. New this year is the option to share a photo of a loved one that will be used during the Love Light tree lighting ceremony December 4 at Murray’s on Main at 810 Superior Avenue, Tomah. Details on donations and downloading photos are available on the Tomah Health website at www.tomahhealth.org and must be completed by November 25. Donations and photos can also be dropped off at Tomah Health at 501 Gopher Drive, Tomah. Call Tomah Hospice Touch at (608)374-0250 for more details.

