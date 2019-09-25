Tomah Health to Host Parkinson’s Support Group October 1st

The Tomah Health Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Oct. 1 from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Murray’s On Main, 810 Superior Ave, Tomah. Participants will be given time to share information and hear from others dealing with Parkinson’s or from caregivers.

The TH Parkinson’s support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time.

For more information, contact Tomah Health speech pathologist Kristen Gerke, MA, CCCSLP at 608-374-6602 or Tomah Health community outreach health educator Julie Anderson, RN at 608-377-8781 or janderson@tomahhelath.org<mailto:janderson@tomahhelath.org>.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.