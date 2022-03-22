Tomah Health Responds to Continued Workforce Challenges

The head of hiring at Tomah Health says while there are some challenges to meet staffing needs, the hospital is in a better position compared to others regarding workforce issues throughout the state.

According to a recently released 2022 Wisconsin Hospital Association Health Care Workforce Report, an aging workforce combined with a spike in staff exits created unprecedented levels of vacancy rates in health care professions in 2021.

At Tomah Health, Human Resources Director Brenda Reinert says the hospital has been able to work through a statewide need for registered nurses.

According to the W-H-A report, registered nurse vacancy rates are the highest since 2005.

Reinert said that hospital continues to struggle with difficult to fill positions including lab positions, Occupational Therapists, Associate Providers and Certified Nursing Assistants.

Current job openings at Tomah Health can be found on the hospital’s web site at Tomah Health-dot-org.

