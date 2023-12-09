Tomah Health Reports First Case of Influenza

Tomah Health has recorded its first case of influenza this year.

Hospital Infection Prevention Practitioner and Registered Nurse Candi Newlun said a patient was hospitalized for Influenza Type A.

Most people who have flu are infected with Influenza Type A, which includes fever and chills, headache and muscle aches, feeling tired and weak, sneezing, and stuffy or runny nose, sore throat and cough.

Newlun said Tomah Health has also seen an increase in other respiratory viruses like R-S-V and a rise in COVID cases.

She said if you are very young or immunocompromised, or above the age of 65 it is always recommended that you think about getting a flu vaccine or COVID vaccine to protect you against those viruses.

Newlun said the holidays are a prime time to spread viruses, so it is important to get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage stress, drink plenty of water and eat nutritious foods.

Source: WRJC.com







