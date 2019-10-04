Tomah Health Offering Grief Counseling

When it comes to dealing with the loss of a loved one, talking to others is something healthcare professionals highly recommend.

That’s why Tomah Health Hospice Touch is offering a six-week grief support group, which Hospice Touch Chaplin Robert Streeter says helps people cope with grief on a daily basis.

There is no charge to attend the grief series that will be held every Tuesday October 15 thru November 19 from 9 A-M to 10:30 A-M or 6 P-M to 7:30 P-M at the Hospice offices at 601 Straw Street in Tomah. Participants can choose either the morning or the afternoon times.

Officials are requesting participants to register by calling Hospice Touch at 6-0-8-3-7-4-0-2-5-0 by October Eighth.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.