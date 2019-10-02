Tomah Health Now Open on 501 Gopher Drive

Tomah’s new hospital… Tomah Health is now open at 5-0-1 Gopher Drive on Tomah’s south side.

Nine patients were transferred from Tomah Memorial Hospital to Tomah Health Wednesday morning during what Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre said was a smooth transition.

Hospital officials had a number of training exercises leading up to today’s patient move.

Myhre said the closing of Tomah Memorial is bittersweet but added that hospital officials are excited to share the new hospital with area residents.

Like Tomah Memorial Hospital, Tomah Health will continue to operate as an independent, 25-bed critical access hospital but in its new three-story, 140-thousand square foot facility on Tomah’s south side.

Tomah Memorial Hospital first opened in 1952. Future plans for Tomah Memorial are pending final approval of an offer to sell the building.

Source: WRJC.com





