Tomah Health Named Versiti Beacon Award Recipient

Tomah Health has received a Beacon Award from Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin.

According to Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin account representative Emelea Cogdill, the award is given annually to only six blood drive sponsors in Wisconsin to recognize and reward the organization’s commitment and dedication to helping save lives through blood donation.

Cogdill said as the need increased during the pandemic, Tomah Health not only secured alternative locations to host blood drives with the community, but also increased capacity and frequency during a time when other organizations were canceling blood drives.

Last year Tomah Health hosted 12 blood drives and will host another 12 this year. Cogdill said more than 24-hundred lives have been impacted and potentially saved due to the drives hosted by Tomah Health over the last 18 months.

Tomah Health will sponsor its next drive July 20 and 21 at Tomah’s Recreation Park.

Source: WRJC.com







