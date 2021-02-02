Tomah Health Meeting Community Needs

Tomah Health is among Wisconsin hospitals and health care systems that provided a combined two- billion dollars this past year to support programs and services that assisted the communities they serve.

The figure is part of the recently released Wisconsin Hospital Association’s 2020 Community Benefits Report that highlighted programs, services and activities across the state that hospitals contributed free, as well as the financial assistance they provided to patients.

Tomah Health chief financial officer Joe Zeps said the local health care facility provided six-point-six million dollars in benefits to Tomah and the surrounding communities this past year.

Zeps said the benefit figure is significantly higher than the five-point-six million recorded a year ago… adding that the dollar amount will likely increase next year due to costs related to COVID and vaccine coordination and administration for the public.

In 2013, under a new requirement of the Affordable Care Act, hospitals were required to complete a formal community health needs assessment in partnership with public health and other community partners to assess, address and prioritize community health needs.

The latest W-H-A Community Benefits Report is available online at W-H-A – dot-org –backslash community – dash- benefits.

Source: WRJC.com







