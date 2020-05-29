Tomah Health is relaxing some restrictions for visitors
Tomah Health is relaxing some restrictions for visitors. Effective June 1, patients at Tomah Health may have one person, 18 years or older, visit them in Acute Care and accompany them for surgeries at the hospital per 24-hour period. One support person over 18 will also be allowed for births in the hospital's Women's Health Dept. No visitors will be allowed for other parts of the hospital, except for special circumstances including pediatric patients in the hospital's Emergency & Urgent Care areas and end-of-life situations. The hospital's cafeteria will remain closed to the public. One person, 18 years or older will also be allowed at the hospital's Hospice and Palliative Care facility at 601 Straw Street in Tomah, though additional visitors for imminent death patients will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Tomah Health's Warrens Clinic will continue restricted hours from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday- Friday at 101 Unity Dr., Warrens. The clinic is closed Saturdays and Sundays. All patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive and must wear a face covering. Visitors who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter the hospital. Patients and visitors are asked not to congregate in any area inside the building. Social distancing including six foot buffers will be followed in all waiting areas. Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said Tomah Health is continuing to evaluate visitor guidelines and may update them as the COVID-19 response continues to evolve. He said the hospital will begin the first phase of reopening services to the public June 1 including some surgeries, medical procedures and rehabilitation.
Source: WRJC.com
