Tomah Health Hospice Touch Offers Grief Support

Grief is a normal emotion but can be difficult to understand and deal with, especially after losing a loved one.

That’s why Tomah Health Hospice Touch and Palliative Care has scheduled a six-week grief group to help those who have lost someone in their life.

Hospice Touch and Palliative Care Chaplin and Bereavement Coordinator Shane Haynes says the support group is designed to help people deal with grief.

Haynes said the grief support series will be held each Tuesday from March fifth thru April ninth from nine-thirty a-m to eleven a-m and Thursday from

March seventh thru April eleventh from one p-m to two-thirty p-m the Hospice / Palliative Care offices at 6-0-1 Straw Street in Tomah.

Participants can choose from either the Tuesday or Thursday sessions.

There is no charge for the program; however, register is required by calling Hospice Touch at 3-7-4-0-2-5-0 by February twenty-third.

Source: WRJC.com







