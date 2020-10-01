Tomah Health Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary

It has been one-year since Tomah Health opened its new hospital on Tomah’s south side.

While COVID-19 has limited a public celebration, hospital C-E-O Phil Stuart says the one-year anniversary marks a significant chapter for the organization in providing quality care while at the same time dealing with the pandemic.

Stuart admitted that the past year has been the most challenging in his 48-year career in health care -but recognized hospital staff for rising to the challenge.

He said that the hospital is back to full operations following a reduction in some services back in March due to COVID.

As for the future, Stuart said the community can expect to see additional services and increased health care providers thereby creating greater health care access in Tomah.

Source: WRJC.com







