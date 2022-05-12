Tomah Health Announces New CEO
The Tomah Health board of directors has announced the selection of a new hospital chief executive officer.
Derek Daly will succeed hospital C-E-O Phil Stuart who is retiring after fifty years in health care, including twenty-seven years at Tomah Memorial Hospital and Tomah Health.
Daly was one of three candidates interviewed for the position. He has served the last five and a half years as C-E-O of Blue Mountain Hospital District including its 25 bed Critical Access Hospital in John Day, Oregon.
Like Stuart, Daly is an employee of Health Tech-S-Three- a health care consulting and hospital management firm based in Brentwood, Tennessee, with clients across the United States, including Tomah Health.
Daly said he is “thankful for the opportunity to join Tomah Health and work alongside all of the caregivers and team members across the organization and the Tomah health care community.”
Daly said he was “born a Badger” in Madison, Wisconsin, before later growing up in eastern South Dakota. He attended Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he received an undergraduate degree in Business Administration before obtaining his master’s degree in Health Administration from the University of Iowa.
He is scheduled start at Tomah Health this summer.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Craig Gilbert: Ron Johnson needs to maximize his base, and draw in some anti-Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM
It might be hard for the U.S. senator from Wisconsin to improve his standing because public opinion is firmer on him than in the past.
-
'A classroom without walls': Green Bay Online School to include sixth grade in the fall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM
The board will vote on a new name for the school to expand enrollment for the next school year.
-
Possible record-breaking heat today in Appleton, Oshkosh, Green Bay before thunderstorms...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM
Today's high temperatures in the mid-80s and low 90s could break records for heat today, but an incoming weak cold front could cause scattered thunderstorms Friday.
-
Tomah Health Announces New CEO
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM
-
Construction Zone Accident in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM
-
A developer plans to build a $60 million housing project in Shipyard area. It would be...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM
Green Bay's Redevelopment Authority has a price tag for phase one public improvements in the Shipyard area.
-
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos backs exception for rape and incest if Wisconsin's abortion...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2022 at 12:18 PM
The Assembly speaker's stance puts him at odds with the Republicans running for governor.
-
Summer road construction has already begun in Green Bay and Brown County. Here's a look...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Roads, bridges and highways under construction in Brown County may affect summer commutes.
-
They dreamed of owning a Frank Lloyd Wright home. Now they have one in Wausau.
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM
David Miller and Grant Almquist are restoring the Frank Lloyd Wright home at 1224 Highland Park Blvd. in Wausau to the designer's original intent.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.