Tomah Girls Golf Headed Back to State

The Tomah Girls Golf Team is headed back to state for the 4th straight year edging out Stevens Point by 6 strokes to claim the Hudson Sectional. Amelia Zingler shot an 78 to lead the Timberwolves. Zingler placed 2nd overall individually teammate Brynn Neumann finished 3rd individually with an 80.

