Tomah FFA Produces Many Top Honors at State FFA Convention
Tomah FFA had a really successful Wisconsin FFA State Convention. Below are some of our results.
4 Gold Ranking Proficiency Awards – Mark Kortbein received Gold in Wildlife Management and was State Winner in Grain Production, Colby Von Haden received gold in Swine Production, and Jordan Kuehl received gold in Vegetable Production.
Travis Von Haden received the Three Star Leader Award.
Colby Von Haden received a Washington Leadership Conference Scholarship and will be traveling to Washington DC for a week long FFA leadership conference.
5 State Degree Recipient – Carisa Cleven, Trenda Conant, Kayla Stott, Travis Von Haden and Kaylee Salzwedel received their Wisconsin FFA Degree which is the highest degree the Wisconsin Association of FFA can bestow upon a member.
Agriscience Fair – Hannah Walters and Sierra Steele received 1st place and are nominated to nationals for their Agriscience Fair project on horse tail growth using various products. Travis Von Haden and Carisa Cleven also placed 1st and are nominated to nationals for their Agriscience Fair project on radish growth with varying climates.
Tomah FFA also recieved a Three Star ranking for our National Chapter Award. This is an award application that ranks chapters based on their activities meeting the National FFA Vision Statement of Building Communities, Strengthening Agriculture and Growing Leaders. Onl the top 25 chapters receive a Three Star ranking and our application will be sent on to nationals to be ranked on the national level.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Weekend storms cause washouts, road closures in northern Wisconsin5 hours ago
- Police logs: Pig reported in city6 hours ago
- Farm Technology Days announces plans for $250,000 in grants and scholarships6 hours ago
- Gov. Scott Walker sets goal of topping nation in high school grads in four years6 hours ago
- Bucks’ Sterling Brown sues Milwaukee over stun-gun arrest6 hours ago
- Smoking hits new low; about 14 percent of US adults light up6 hours ago
- Tomah FFA Produces Many Top Honors at State FFA Convention7 hours ago
- Sandra “Sandie” M. Scott7 hours ago
- Beatrice (Bea) Pavlat7 hours ago
- Milwaukee state office building to be named after Vel Phillips8 hours ago
- Governor Walker Declares State Of Emergency For Northern Wisconsin8 hours ago
- Police Chief’s Nephew Pleads No Contest To Battering Charge8 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.