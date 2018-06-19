Tomah FFA Produces Many Top Honors at State FFA Convention

Tomah FFA had a really successful Wisconsin FFA State Convention. Below are some of our results.

4 Gold Ranking Proficiency Awards – Mark Kortbein received Gold in Wildlife Management and was State Winner in Grain Production, Colby Von Haden received gold in Swine Production, and Jordan Kuehl received gold in Vegetable Production.

Travis Von Haden received the Three Star Leader Award.

Colby Von Haden received a Washington Leadership Conference Scholarship and will be traveling to Washington DC for a week long FFA leadership conference.

5 State Degree Recipient – Carisa Cleven, Trenda Conant, Kayla Stott, Travis Von Haden and Kaylee Salzwedel received their Wisconsin FFA Degree which is the highest degree the Wisconsin Association of FFA can bestow upon a member.

Agriscience Fair – Hannah Walters and Sierra Steele received 1st place and are nominated to nationals for their Agriscience Fair project on horse tail growth using various products. Travis Von Haden and Carisa Cleven also placed 1st and are nominated to nationals for their Agriscience Fair project on radish growth with varying climates.

Tomah FFA also recieved a Three Star ranking for our National Chapter Award. This is an award application that ranks chapters based on their activities meeting the National FFA Vision Statement of Building Communities, Strengthening Agriculture and Growing Leaders. Onl the top 25 chapters receive a Three Star ranking and our application will be sent on to nationals to be ranked on the national level.

Source: WRJC.com

