Tomah Festival Foods Sold To Frisco Texas Man

For the fourth time in about a 10 year span the Tomah East Clifton Grocery Store will be under different ownership. The store is currently a Festival Foods location. Festival foods has announced the store has been sold to Mark Molter of Frisco, Texas. Molter applied for a class A liquor and Beer license in Tomah under the name Molter Family Markets LLC. It is believed the store will continue to be used as a grocery store. Festival CEO Mark Skogen said the Tomah store is unique and has no plans of selling any other store location including the Mauston Festival Foods. The Tomah location has previously been owned by Burnstads and Gordys, before being a Festival Foods.

Source: WRJC.com





