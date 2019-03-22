Tomah Couple Facing Child Abuse Charges

A Tomah pair is being charged after a video was shown to authorities, showing apparent child abuse. Police viewed the video on March 6th. The video showed 37 year old Cora Loendorf on top of a child pinning the child’s arm back. The video also showed Loendorf slap the child while using foul language. 42 year old Andrew Moore could also be seen in the video sitting on the couch while the alleged abuse was going on. Loendorf is facing a charge of Physical Abuse to a Child/Reckless Causation and Moore is facing a charge of Physical Abuse of a Child/Failure to Prevent Bodily Harm. Loendorf said she was threatened by the child.

Source: WRJC.com





