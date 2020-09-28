Tomah Announces it will Hold Traditional Trick-Or-Treating Hours

Another local community announced that it will be holding a traditional Trick-or-Treating event. Tomah will hold regular trick or treating hours between 4-6 pm on October 31st. The city does ask that those taking part do not approach any house that does not have a light on as they may be sheltering due to covid19. Tomah will also host a Halloween party at the recreation park fairgrounds from 2-4pm. Masks are required for the event.

Source: WRJC.com







