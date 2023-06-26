Tomah 16U Legion goes 2-2 at Wilton Tournament

The Tomah 16 American Legion baseball team went 2-2 finishing 3rd place at the Wilton 16U Legion Tournament. Tomah opened up with a 10-2 victory over Black River Falls. Brookwood’s Braedyn Pasch picked up the win on the mound going 7IP giving up just 2runs on 5 hits while striking out 3. Pasch had a big day at the plate as well going 3×4 with a pair of RBIs. Tucker Frandsen went 2×2 with a double and an RBI for Tomah. Tomah would fall in their next to games falling to La Crescent 10-0 and then falling to G-E-T 8-7 which set up a rematch with Black River Falls for 3rd place. Tomah jumped out ahead early 4-0 and eased by BRF by a final of 8-0. Blake Haun went 2×2 with a double and an RBI and also picked up the win on the mound working a scoreless 1st inning striking out the side around a walk. Caston Gosda and Jackson Cunitz of Brookwood each had a pair of hits for Tomah Legion. Gavin Courtney also had 2 hits in the win for Tomah and Robert Shaw went 1×2 and drove in a pair of runs. Colin Ritter pitched the final 5 innings of the game giving up nothing on 5hits and striking out 6 to pick up the save.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.