Tomah 16U (Co-Op w/Brookwood/Royall/Blair-Taylor) American Legion Baseball Team Earns Trip to State Tournament
The Tomah 16U American Legion baseball team featuring 1 Royall player, and 8 Brookwood players is headed to the 16U State Tournament after winning the Holmen regional tournament this past weekend. Tomah took down Holmen 7-2 in their first game on Thursday. Tomah rallied from a 4-0 deficit in game two to defeat G-E-T in 9 Innings by a score of 5-4 on a walk off single by Jackson Steffel. Tomah earned a 10-0 victory over Sparta on Saturday to send them into the championship round. Tomah went into the championship round 3-0 which mean their opponent would have to defeat them twice. Tomah met up with West Salem in the championship round. Tomah lost a heartbreaker 5-4 on a walk off 2 run double by West Salem’s Jackson Williams in the first game setting up a winner take all championship game. Tomah would fall behind 3-2 after the first inning but Brookwood’s Braedyn Pasch pitched well going 7innings giving up 4 runs while striking out 6 keeping Tomah in the game allowing them a chance to come back. Down by a run Tomah would tie the game at 3 in the 5th as Cole Trapp worked a base loaded walk. The game would stay tied until extra innings. Tomah scored 5 runs in the top of the 8th fueled by a big 2 strike 2out 2run single by Brookwoods Jackson Cunitz. Tomah went into the bottom half of the 8th up 8-3 and would hang on for the victory 8-6 sending them to the State Tournament in Waupun. Royall’s Gunnar Wopat had 2hits in the victory for Tomah. Tomah will take on either Watertown or Germantown in the first game of the double elimination state tournament.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Drug homicide charge against Green Bay teen will stay in adult court, judge rules
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM
Maylia Sotelo, of Green Bay, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide for delivering drugs, as party to a crime, in January, when she was 15 years old.
-
See photos from The Cannery grand opening
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2023 at 7:08 PM
Customers tried food from six vendors at the grand opening of The Cannery on Wednesday.
-
Police say Green Bay man shot, killed a man after an argument Friday, on city's east side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM
Officers said they learned of the shooting after being notified about 7:15 p.m. Friday that a gunshot wound victim was at a Green Bay hospital.
-
Educators may be feeling a bit uneasy, given the budget and other factors. Here's a look...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM
Schools will be dealing with plenty of challenges, pressures and tensions in the coming years. Here's a look at what those issues entail.
-
Tomah 16U (Co-Op w/Brookwood/Royall/Blair-Taylor) American Legion Baseball Team Earns...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2023 at 4:18 PM
-
New Lisbon School District Announces Policy for Reduced Meal Prices
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2023 at 3:34 PM
-
Baumel, Victor Charles Age 90 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM
-
GOP lawmakers introduce bill to add watermarks to absentee ballots. Clerks say it would...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The measure would require mailed absentee ballots to "contain a watermark that identifies the ballot as an official absentee ballot."
-
See photos from Levitt AMP Green Bay Music Series at Leicht Park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2023 at 3:36 AM
The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. were the fourth performance of the 10-week Levitt AMP Green Bay Music Series at Leicht Memorial Park.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.