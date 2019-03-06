Tom Palmer to entertain at Terrace Heights
The public is invited to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston on Monday, March 25 at 2 pm for an afternoon of entertainment! Tom Palmer will use his talents of combining folk music and storytelling to please the ears of everyone who comes. With his warm personality and singing talent, Tom is always a crowd pleaser.
This event is free and open to the public, however space is limited. Call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today. Also ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available.
Source: WRJC.com
