Tom Benson Named New Royall School District Administrator

Tom Benson has spent his life focused on family and friends, and feels blessed to have been involved in the work of public education for nearly 40 years. He has served as a teacher (10 years), principal (6 years), and district administrator (22 years). Tom and his wife, Deb, enjoy life in the beautiful bluffs of rural Elroy. Their children, grandchildren, and other family members keep them busy and happy. Tom enjoys golfing, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Having spent the past year away from education, Tom is very excited to get back to work and is looking forward to getting to know the students, staff, and families of the Royall School District. Benson most recently served as District Administrator in the Reedsburg Area School District.

