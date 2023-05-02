Toltzman, Dale L. Age 79 of Friendship

Dale L. Toltzmann, age 79, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of life will be 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Connell’s Cedar Shack, 2248 State Hwy 13, Adams, WI 53910. All Family, friends, and former students are invited.

Source: WRJC.com







