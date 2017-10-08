Tolley, Willetta M., age 88 of Cottenville

Willetta M. Tolley, age 88, of Cottonville, Wisconsin died Thursday, October 5, 2017, at Riverview Hospital

in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2017, at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in

Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment will be at the East Arkdale Cemetery,

at a later date. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.

Willetta was born March 15, 1929, in Strongs Prairie, Wisconsin to Lincoln and Lula (Campbell) Strand.

She attended Cottonville School and Adams-Friendship High School.

Willetta married Raymond A. Tolley on November 6, 1948, in Caledonia, Minnesota. Their union was blessed with three children. She did housework for several local homes, and worked at Moundview Memorial Hospital for 20 years in laundry and housekeeping.

Willetta enjoyed camping, bingo, playing her grandson Erik’s Solitaire game, and especially being with her family. She was called GG by her grandchildren.

Willetta was a member of the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Tolley; parents, Lincoln & Lula; three sisters, Vernell (Frank) Weber; Wilma (Henry) Henriksen; Dorothy (Donald) Olsen; grandsons, Derek Tolley, Erik Gunderson & Billy Turnmier and daughter-in-law, Sandra Tolley.

Survivors:

Daughter: Reta Mae (Gene) Gunderson of LaCrescent, Minnesota

Son: Dennis (Karen) Tolley of Arkdale, Wisconsin

Daughter: Luetta (Dan) Ellie of Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Grandchildren: Samantha (Trevor) Springer, Aaron (Toni) Gunderson, Christian (Elizabeth) Gunderson, Darren (Georgette) Tolley, Dawn Kearney (Charles), David Van Veghel Jr. (Shawna), and Auna (Rob) Nelson

Great-Grandchildren: Dylan Kearney (Lindsay), Hannah Kearney, Colton, Corbin, and Colin Van Veghel, Brandon, Katherine, Anna & Joshua Gunderson, Kaia, Elsa, Leif, Alaina & Sonja Nelson, Natalie Gunderson, and Kassandra & Kristopher Iverson

Granddaughter-in-law: Mary (John) Lemke

Step-Grandchildren: Charity (Michael) Frasier, Dwayne Roberts, Shannon Hill (Dennis) and Jordan & Lauren Ellie

Step-Great Grandchildren: Verrhonnica & Krystal Jackson, Michael D. Frasier, Samantha, Alvin & Carson Parker, Casey Roberts, Kenny Springer, Kezia, Evelyn, and Joseph Lemke

Sister: Verniece Wesely

Best Friend: Norma Riese

Per Willetta’s request, she prefers no flowers, donations may be given to the charity of your choice.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

