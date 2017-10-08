Tolley, Willetta M., age 88 of Cottenville
Willetta M. Tolley, age 88, of Cottonville, Wisconsin died Thursday, October 5, 2017, at Riverview Hospital
in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2017, at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in
Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment will be at the East Arkdale Cemetery,
at a later date. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.
Willetta was born March 15, 1929, in Strongs Prairie, Wisconsin to Lincoln and Lula (Campbell) Strand.
She attended Cottonville School and Adams-Friendship High School.
Willetta married Raymond A. Tolley on November 6, 1948, in Caledonia, Minnesota. Their union was blessed with three children. She did housework for several local homes, and worked at Moundview Memorial Hospital for 20 years in laundry and housekeeping.
Willetta enjoyed camping, bingo, playing her grandson Erik’s Solitaire game, and especially being with her family. She was called GG by her grandchildren.
Willetta was a member of the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Tolley; parents, Lincoln & Lula; three sisters, Vernell (Frank) Weber; Wilma (Henry) Henriksen; Dorothy (Donald) Olsen; grandsons, Derek Tolley, Erik Gunderson & Billy Turnmier and daughter-in-law, Sandra Tolley.
Survivors:
Daughter: Reta Mae (Gene) Gunderson of LaCrescent, Minnesota
Son: Dennis (Karen) Tolley of Arkdale, Wisconsin
Daughter: Luetta (Dan) Ellie of Stevens Point, Wisconsin
Grandchildren: Samantha (Trevor) Springer, Aaron (Toni) Gunderson, Christian (Elizabeth) Gunderson, Darren (Georgette) Tolley, Dawn Kearney (Charles), David Van Veghel Jr. (Shawna), and Auna (Rob) Nelson
Great-Grandchildren: Dylan Kearney (Lindsay), Hannah Kearney, Colton, Corbin, and Colin Van Veghel, Brandon, Katherine, Anna & Joshua Gunderson, Kaia, Elsa, Leif, Alaina & Sonja Nelson, Natalie Gunderson, and Kassandra & Kristopher Iverson
Granddaughter-in-law: Mary (John) Lemke
Step-Grandchildren: Charity (Michael) Frasier, Dwayne Roberts, Shannon Hill (Dennis) and Jordan & Lauren Ellie
Step-Great Grandchildren: Verrhonnica & Krystal Jackson, Michael D. Frasier, Samantha, Alvin & Carson Parker, Casey Roberts, Kenny Springer, Kezia, Evelyn, and Joseph Lemke
Sister: Verniece Wesely
Best Friend: Norma Riese
Per Willetta’s request, she prefers no flowers, donations may be given to the charity of your choice.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Survey: 30 percent of Wisconsin adolescents are overweight5 hours ago
- Scenic highway damaged by flooding reopens in Minnesota6 hours ago
- After Supreme Court passes, what’s next for sex offenders?6 hours ago
- Police: Mother rescued infant seconds before train hit SUV7 hours ago
- Investigators believe Las Vegas gunman had severe undiagnosed mental illness: Sources7 hours ago
- Tolley, Willetta M., age 88 of Cottenville10 hours ago
- The Badgers overtake the Huskers for trophy10 hours ago
- Unpredictable weather does not spike Pumpkin Patch attendees11 hours ago
- Kewaunee County farmer named “Persons of the Year” for MRSA work12 hours ago
- ‘He was raised right’: Victims remembered13 hours ago
- TAKING NO CHANCES13 hours ago
- Nate makes landfall at mouth of Mississippi13 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.