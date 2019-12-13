Toll Booth Scam Latest in Scammers Attempts to Steal Your Money

Local authorities recently became aware of another scam that is going on that you should be made aware of…..

A local organization recently received a letter from the Illinois Tollway indicating that a vehicle registered to them had passed through several tolls without paying. The letter sent out appeared legit and provided an avenue to pay for the violations. It was determined that this is a fraud and just another scam that is out there to steal your money.

Before making any payment to someone please verify that it is legit and not a scam.

Source: WRJC.com





