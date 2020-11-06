Together We Can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Juneau County

Juneau County businesses, government agencies and healthcare providers are teaming up to curb the spread of COVID-19 with the Together We Can campaign. Its goal is to reduce the negative impact the virus is having locally, and to unite the community around the shared goals of keeping kids in schools, helping area businesses remain open, and protecting first responders and medical resources.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 is threatening these freedoms; and the growing number of cases and deaths from the virus are proof that ignoring it won’t make it go away. The best way to keep the community strong is to put differences aside and work together.

“We don’t have to agree on everything in order to work together,” expressed Necedah Area School District’s District Administrator, Tanya Kotlowski. “If illness forces schools to close, it would be a major disruption to our kids’ education. If anything can get us to set aside our differences, it’s children.”

While there are currently no tools available to completely eliminate the virus, there are a few simple and effective ways to help slow its spread: wear a mask, maintain small social circles, wash hands and practice social distancing.

“The effects of our personal choices reach so much further than our own homes and families when it comes to this pandemic,” stated Juneau County Health Department’s Health Officer, Amanda Dederich. “We hope that everyone in the community is willing to rally around these efforts, regardless of where they stand on the issues.”

Following public health recommendations is only effective when everyone does their part. Working together can be the difference between a business remaining open, or being forced to close its doors for good.

“Operating three small businesses allows us to interact with our community on a daily basis” stated Erin Voll, owner of Buckhorn Grill & Bar, Buckhorn Store and Summer Hideaway. “If we work together to help stop the spread of this virus, we are able to keep our doors open to continue to serve our amazing customers.”

Together We Can also reminds the residents of Juneau County that their individual choices have an impact on whether or not law enforcement, medical, and emergency response teams have the manpower and supplies needed to assist in times of need.

“Healthcare systems statewide are facing challenges as hospital beds are filling up” explained James O’Keefe, Mile Bluff’s President/CEO. “It’s pretty simple, the more we can slow down the spread of the virus, the more we can keep medical resources available for all who need them.”

O’Keefe concluded, “Let’s team up to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Juneau County. Together We Can have a positive impact.”

To learn more about the initiative and its partners, and to download posters of support to hang in your home or business, visit www.milebluff.com/TogetherWeCan.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.