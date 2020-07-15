To stand out or fit in? The decisions Blacks make when wearing their natural hair
Six Blacks discuss the discrimination they face while choosing to wear their natural hair.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Packers plan training camp, Family Night and Lambeau Field preseason game without fans
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2020 at 6:04 PM
In addition to no Green Bay Packers fans at training camp or preseason game, there will be no Family Night.
-
To stand out or fit in? The decisions Blacks make when wearing their natural hair
by Wochit on July 15, 2020 at 5:49 PM
Six Blacks discuss the discrimination they face while choosing to wear their natural hair.
-
Packers summer camp activities will be without fans
by Bill Scott on July 15, 2020 at 5:25 PM
The Green Bay Packers today announced that there will be no fans in attendance at 2020 training camp practices, Packers Family Night and any home preseason games. “The tremendous support of cheering fans at Lambeau Field motivates all of us in […]
-
Businesses thought they were insured against unforeseen disasters. Then the coronavirus...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2020 at 5:16 PM
Business owners who thought they were insured against uncontrollable business interruptions are finding out that's not the case with coronavirus.
-
They get disability benefits. Should that block their pandemic unemployment assistance?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2020 at 5:01 PM
The Evers administration and U.S. Sen Tammy Baldwin are trying to change this rule during the pandemic, but so far have yet to hear back from the Trump administration.
-
'I've been told the only thing black about me is my hair'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2020 at 4:53 PM
Sierra Slaughter talks about the discrimination she has faced because of her hair.
-
'In the grocery store, I've been pushed and called the N word by a gentleman'
by Wochit on July 15, 2020 at 4:48 PM
Toni Baeb talks about the microassaults she has experienced while living in Wisconsin
-
'You're pretty for a black chick, I absolutely despise that one'
by Wochit on July 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM
Rosita Jackson lists the numerous microaggressions she has encountered and describes how she responded to each one.
-
A Green Bay committee failed to take action on a face mask requirement. What happens now?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2020 at 4:20 PM
Discussions are expected to continue at City Council next week despite stark divisions over a potential ordinance.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.