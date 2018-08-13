To deter impaired driving, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office to participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ initiative August 17 through September 3
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office will join hundreds of law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin to combat impaired driving during the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative from August 17 through Labor Day on September 3. Last year in Wisconsin, alcohol-related crashes resulted in 161 deaths and more than 3,000 injuries.
“Whether it’s caused by alcohol or any combination of legal or illegal drugs, impaired drivers endanger everyone along our roadways,” said Sheriff Sam Wollin “During the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative, our deputies will patrol in greater numbers and for longer hours to help prevent impaired drivers from killing or injuring themselves or someone else.”
While alcohol-impaired drivers remain a significant problem, a growing concern is drugged driving – people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal or illegal drugs including prescription and over-the-counter medications. To help combat the problem:
- Nearly 3,800 Wisconsin law enforcement officers have been trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roadways
- Wisconsin has 276 Drug Recognition Experts – among the most in the nation
- There are 25 multi-jurisdictional, high-visibility OWI enforcement task forces operating throughout the year across the state
Rather than risk an OWI arrest or crash, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to follow these common sense suggestions:
- Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location
- If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver. Never allow someone else to get behind the wheel impaired
- Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services
- Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home. Visit tlw.org/ and click on Safe Ride
“With the public’s help and through our year-round enforcement efforts, we’re working to make our roadways as safe as possible for all travelers,” said Sheriff Sam Wollin.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Organizers say Madison police won’t participate in Pride Parade10 hours ago
- Stalking incident leads to crash in Wausau11 hours ago
- Scott Walker and GOP Senate candidates say they oppose a Harley boycott after avoiding the...12 hours ago
- AAA Wisconsin partnering with first responders to help kids in crisis13 hours ago
- Walker: ‘of course’ I don’t want Harley boycott16 hours ago
- You can still vote in the Wisconsin partisan primary by applying for an ID on Election Day16 hours ago
- Door County tables request for rumble strips on road near Kangaroo Lake16 hours ago
- Door County Land Trust celebrates 20-years of successful land protection17 hours ago
- To deter impaired driving, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office to participate in ‘Drive ...18 hours ago
- Necedah Man Faces OWI Charges18 hours ago
- Mauston Man Faces Felony Bail Jumping After Stealing Wallet18 hours ago
- Stevens Point police solve suspicious vehicle mystery21 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.