TMH to Offer Complimentary Vein Screenings May 14th

Tomah Memorial Hospital Vascular Surgeon Dr. John W. Robertson III will offer complimentary vein screenings in the hospital’s Specialty Clinic Tuesday, May 14 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Screenings will be held confidentially on a one-on-one basis during three sessions scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Participants are asked to bring or wear shorts or a skirt. More than 30 million people suffer from varicose veins or chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Pre-registration is required by calling (608) 374-0229. Attendance is limited.

Source: WRJC.com





