TMH Reports Flu Activity Increasing

Even though flu activity at Tomah Memorial Hospital is picking up, officials report the severity is not has high compared to other parts of the state and country. Hospital infection Preventionist and registered nurse Jan Path said compared to some parts of the country Wisconsin has been lucky so far with the flu. This past week, four patients were hospitalized at Tomah Memorial with the flu and about 24 cases have been confirmed so far. To avoid spreading the flu, Path said a person should stay home if sick, practice good hygiene- - including washing hands frequently, avoid or limit contact with people who are sick, and cough or sneeze into the arm of a sleeve instead of hands. People not share cell phones and keep them clean. Path also recommended increasing the humidity levels in houses, since the flu virus thrives in dry conditions. Despite reports that this year's flu vaccine has been less than perfect, Path strongly recommended getting a flu shot.

