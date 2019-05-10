TMH Listed by Becker’s Hospital Review as a Top 67 Critical Access Hospital to Know

A leading health care publication has recognized Tomah Memorial Hospital as one of the top critical access hospitals in the country.

The Chicago-based, Becker’s Hospital Review has released its 2019 edition of the top 67 Critical Access Hospitals to Know… which includes Tomah Memorial.

According to hospital C-E-O Phil Stuart, the recognition validates the work many do every day.

T-M-H was one of four Wisconsin health care facilities on the list. It’s also the fourth consecutive year Tomah Memorial has been on a Becker’s top Critical Access Hospital list. There are about 14-hundred critical access hospitals in the United States.

Tomah Memorial has been a critical access hospital since 2001. U-S Congress developed the designation as part of the 1997 Balanced Budget Act in response to a string of hospital closures in the 1980’s and early 1990’s designed to improve access to health care by keeping essential services in rural communities.

Source: WRJC.com





