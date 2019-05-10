TMH Listed by Becker’s Hospital Review as a Top 67 Critical Access Hospital to Know
A leading health care publication has recognized Tomah Memorial Hospital as one of the top critical access hospitals in the country.
The Chicago-based, Becker’s Hospital Review has released its 2019 edition of the top 67 Critical Access Hospitals to Know… which includes Tomah Memorial.
According to hospital C-E-O Phil Stuart, the recognition validates the work many do every day.
T-M-H was one of four Wisconsin health care facilities on the list. It’s also the fourth consecutive year Tomah Memorial has been on a Becker’s top Critical Access Hospital list. There are about 14-hundred critical access hospitals in the United States.
Tomah Memorial has been a critical access hospital since 2001. U-S Congress developed the designation as part of the 1997 Balanced Budget Act in response to a string of hospital closures in the 1980’s and early 1990’s designed to improve access to health care by keeping essential services in rural communities.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin's economic development corporation gave taxpayer funds to businesses that c...8 hours ago
- Police logs: Window broken at police range9 hours ago
- New Lisbon Rallies again in 6th Inning to Knock of Hillsboro in SBC Softball Action9 hours ago
- New Lisbon Tack & Field Competes Well at Paquette Invitational9 hours ago
- 'I did not want to become a statistic': New mom recounts dangerous pregnancy com...9 hours ago
- Dale Kooyenga – Wisconsin senator makes point, but goes overboard with birth cost re...9 hours ago
- City of Mauston Meetings11 hours ago
- Bucks to open Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday18 hours ago
- Badgers beat Iowa in Big Ten Softball Tournament opener19 hours ago
- Finance Committee to begin budget work1 day ago
- Ron Johnson – Yes, small businesses account for 99% of all Wisconsin companies3 days ago
- Looking Back: Many Religions And A Few Arrogant Attitudes5 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.