TMH Foundation Will Help Local Medical Mission Provide Healthcare to Needy

A donation by the Tomah Memorial Hospital Foundation will help a local medical mission provide healthcare to needy Monroe County residents.

Officials from the philanthropic arm of Tomah Memorial Hospital have donated one-thousand dollars to the Sparta-based Saint Clare Health Mission of Monroe County.

According to Health Mission medical director Doctor Michael Saunders, without such donations from the Foundation, Saint Clare would not be able to offer the needed services.

Saunders said patient numbers are starting to rise with 10 to 15 patients seen each evening the first and third Tuesday of each month from 5 to 7:30 P-M at the Mayo Health System Sparta campus.

Source: WRJC.com





