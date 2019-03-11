TMH Foundation Supports Local Foot Care Clinic

The Tomah Memorial Hospital Foundation has stepped forward to help Monroe County residents who suffer from foot health issues.

Officials from the philanthropic arm of Tomah Memorial Hospital have donated 25-hundred dollars to Viterbo University of LaCrosse to help fund a planned foot care clinic for seniors later this year.

According to Viterbo graduate nursing program director Mary Ellen Stolder, seventy-five percent of Monroe County residents over the age of sixty-five suffer from foot problems.

Stolder said the clinic – titled, ‘Sole Providers’ will be conducted by Viterbo graduate nurses who will trim, cut, and clip nails, corns, and calluses using state-of-the-art equipment. A comprehensive foot assessment will also be included to determine if there is a need for a referral to a local healthcare provider. She said officials are determining a location in Monroe County for the clinic, which will be held sometime in August.

Source: WRJC.com





