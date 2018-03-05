TMH Foundation Supports County Car Seat Program

The Tomah Memorial Hospital Foundation has donated just over $1400 to the Monroe County Health Department to help fill a funding gap for its car seat program. Health Department assistant director Pam Rainwater says the donation will help reduce the number traffic fatalities and injuries involving children. Families must meet income requirements to qualify for a car seat. Rainwater said the department plans to distribute about 100 car seats - a number that has held steady over the years.. It is the second consecutive year the foundation has donated to the car seat program.

Source: WRJC.com

