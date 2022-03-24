TitletownTech, the Green Bay Packers business innovation entity, adds expertise to development of NFL virtual reality football game
The NFL and StatusPRO are developing a virtual reality football game based on data collected from actual player performance.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has several options as it considers its next steps in the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 24, 2022 at 6:19 PM
The justices will have to act swiftly because of the fast-approaching fall elections.
-
Flooding, infrastructure, taxes among voter concerns in Brown County District 6, Lefebvre...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2022 at 3:56 PM
The winner of the April 5 election will serve a two-year term on the County Board.
-
TitletownTech, the Green Bay Packers business innovation entity, adds expertise to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2022 at 3:45 PM
The NFL and StatusPRO are developing a virtual reality football game based on data collected from actual player performance.
-
Ronald Antonneau, who is facing UW-Green Bay student Tristan Kendrick in Brown County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Ronald Antonneau, who is retired from the Wisconsin Public Service, faces Tristan Kendrick, a UW-Green Bay student, in the race for the Brown County District 1 board seat.
-
Untraceable 'ghost guns' pose new worry for Green Bay-area police, threaten to serve as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2022 at 1:42 PM
Despite police, DA's concerns, a kit that enables people to finish assembly of a gun is not illegal, despite the lack of a serial number on weapon.
-
Latino people have a long history in Wisconsin. Here's how they've shaped the economy and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2022 at 12:45 PM
New Hispanic and Latino arrivals are now able to find established multi-generational communities that offer them support networks, familiarity.
-
Wisconsin candidates for governor offer sharp differences on abortion as Supreme Court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he believes abortion should be easily accessible. His Republican opponents want to ban most abortions.
-
Q&A: Meet the candidates running for West De Pere School Board
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The Press-Gazette asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire before the primary. Here's what they had to say.
-
Pandemic response among leading issues for candidates in Howard-Suamico School Board...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The Press-Gazette asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire before the primary. Here's what they had to say.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.