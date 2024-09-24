Titletown Report for 9/24/2024
Titletown Report for 9/24/2024
by Bill Scott on September 24, 2024 at 11:04 AM
The Packers head into divisional play this weekend, getting ready to face the Minnesota Vikings.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 24, 2024 at 11:02 AM
The Packers are off today before resuming preparations for Sunday’s NFC North battle against the Vikings – The Brewers open the final week of the regular season against the Pirates in Pittsburgh – Badger QB Tyler Van Dyke undergoes […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on September 24, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Man in custody after Muskego standoff (MUSKEGO) A standoff in Muskego early Monday morning. When police responded to a domestic altercation, officers safely removed victims from the residence, but a 44-year-old man ignored officers’ commands […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM
UW – Madison’s latest enrollment numbers break records (MADISON) The university enrolled 8,516 freshman for the fall, its second largest freshman class ever. UW – Madison also saw a record number of freshman applicants with 65,933; […]
Local Prep Scores from Saturday 9/21
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2024 at 3:47 PM
Local prep football scores from Friday 9/20
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2024 at 3:11 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM
VP Harris rallies in Madison Friday night (MADISON) Vice President Kamala Harris says Republicans are being divisive on purpose in the weeks leading up to the Presidential election. At a Friday night rally in Madison, the Democratic presidential […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/19
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2024 at 3:59 PM
Klaus, Myrna Marie Age 84 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2024 at 3:45 PM
