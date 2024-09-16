Titletown Report for 9/16/2024
Titletown Report for 9/16/2024
by Bill Scott on September 16, 2024 at 11:03 AM
Malik Willis wins his first start as a Packer in what turned out to be a huge running day for Green Bay.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 16, 2024 at 11:00 AM
The Packers have a big rushing day on the way to home opening win – The Badgers are crushed by Alabama – Brewers fall in extra’s to Arizona.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Remains confirmed as missing Toddler Eljiah Vue (MANITOWOC) Human remains found near Two Rivers are those of a missing three-year-old. Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert made the conformation during a press conference Friday afternoon. A skull and […]
DOT Meeting on Interstate Construction Work
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2024 at 6:43 PM
Mauston Cross Country Has Successful Week
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2024 at 4:04 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/12
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2024 at 4:03 PM
Viegut, John Edwin Age 78 of Baraboo
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2024 at 3:22 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on September 13, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Hank “The Ballpark Pup”, unofficial Milwaukee Brewers mascot, dies (MILWAUKEE) A beloved member of the Milwaukee Brewers family has died. A stray white dog that wandered into the Brewers’ Spring Training camp in Phoenix in 2014 was […]
DNR asks hunters to test deer for Chronic Wasting Disease
by bhague@wrn.com on September 12, 2024 at 8:08 PM
Wisconsin deer hunters should consider testing their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease. Erin Larson is Deer Herd Health Specialist with the Wisconsin DNR. CWD testing remains a priority for the agency.
