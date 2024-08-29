Titletown Report for 8/29/2024
The Packers try to get QB Malik Willis ready for the opener – The Packers continued to shuffle the kickers deck, releasing Greg Joseph and signing another rookie.
Source: WRN.com
Titletown Report for 8/29/2024
by Bill Scott on August 29, 2024 at 6:35 AM
The Packers try to get QB Malik Willis ready for the opener – The Packers continued to shuffle the kickers deck, releasing Greg Joseph and signing another rookie.
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 28, 2024 at 8:22 PM
The Packers did more shuffling, including more kicker movement – The Brewers face the Giants in game two of their series tonight.
Allen, Robert Harry Age 96 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2024 at 3:16 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 8/27
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2024 at 3:16 PM
Wonewoc-Center Volleyball Sweeps Kickapoo in Season Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2024 at 3:15 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 28, 2024 at 11:38 AM
The Packers trimmed their roster to 53 players – The Brewers dropped their series opener against the Giants – Badger women’s volleyball falls in season opener.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 28, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Democrat VP nominee Walz in Milwaukee on Labor Day (MILWAUKEE) Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz will be in Wisconsin on Labor Day. Walz was in Milwaukee last week for a campaign rally with Vice President Kamala Harris during day two […]
Titletown Report for 8/28/2024
by Bill Scott on August 28, 2024 at 6:21 AM
The Packers got their roster to the NFL mandated 53 player limit on Tuesday, but they aren’t likely done.
Evans, Donald M. Age 77 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2024 at 3:21 PM
