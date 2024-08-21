Titletown Report for 8/21/2024
Packers rookie 3rd round draft pick Ta’Ron Hopper hit the ground running with a 11-tackle performance at Denver
Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 21, 2024 at 11:03 AM
The Brewers push their win streak to six-games, win series opener in St. Louis – Packers back to work to start their final week of training camp.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 21, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Vance holds press conference on public safety (KENOSHA) Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance took questions during a Kenosha press conference on public safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Senator from Ohio called for “common sense […]
-
Titletown Report for 8/21/2024
by Bill Scott on August 21, 2024 at 5:30 AM
Packers rookie 3rd round draft pick Ta’Ron Hopper hit the ground running with a 11-tackle performance at Denver
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 20, 2024 at 8:49 PM
The Packers returned to practice this afternoon – It’s do or die for the Cardinals as they host the Brewers – Wisconsin State Open wrapping up day 2 today
-
HS Football Preview –2024 New Lisbon Rockets
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2024 at 3:08 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 20, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Head of Wisconsin’s Office of School Safety touts effectiveness of Speak Up, Speak Out hotline to prevent school violence (OCONOMOWOC) Making sure the coming school year is safe. Trish Kilpin from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s […]
-
New Lisbon School District Announces Free & Reduced Lunch Prices Eligibility
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2024 at 4:24 PM
-
HS Football Preview –2024 Necedah Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2024 at 4:21 PM
-
Wagner, Lance Age 66 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2024 at 2:58 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.