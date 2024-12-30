Titletown Report for 12/30/2024

The Packers fell to 0-4 against the top two teams in the NFC North and 0-5 against top-tier teams in the NFC. The Vikings won their 9th straight, 27-25 over the Packers. Sam Darnold passed for a career high 377 yards in the Minnesota win.

Source: WRN.com







