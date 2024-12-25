Titletown Report for 12/25/2024
Josh Jacobs continues to run strong for the Packers, scoring a touchdown for the sixth straight game on Monday night. Jacobs has now passed 12-hundred rushing yards and has 14 total touchdowns.
Source: WRN.com
-
Titletown Report for 12/25/2024
by Bill Scott on December 25, 2024 at 11:53 AM
Josh Jacobs continues to run strong for the Packers, scoring a touchdown for the sixth straight game on Monday night. Jacobs has now passed 12-hundred rushing yards and has 14 total touchdowns.
-
Wisconsin Morning Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 25, 2024 at 11:51 AM
Week 17 of the NFL season gets an early start with two games on this Christmas Day – The Packers have the morning off before practicing this afternoon as they get ready for the Vikings on Sunday – 5-games on tap in the NBA today, but the […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 25, 2024 at 8:15 AM
Former state Senator Tim Cullen dies (JANESVILLE) Former Wisconsin state Senator Tim Cullen has died. According to family members, Cullen died Monday afternoon at Oak Park Place in Janesville after being hospitalized for a heart attack. He was 80. […]
-
Sedevic, Richard John Age 67 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on December 24, 2024 at 5:00 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 24, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Alders consider snowplowing fee refund after inadequate plowing in some city neighborhoods (MILWAUKEE) Complaints about inadequate plowing following Milwaukee’s first significant snowfall. Some city alders that major roads were cleared after […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 24, 2024 at 8:15 AM
Funeral services for teacher slain in school shooting (MADISON) Funeral services for the teacher killed in a school shooting in Madison. Monday’s service at Doxa Church in Fitchburg for 42-year-old Erin West came one week after she and a […]
-
Rural Elroy Citizens Injured in Single Vehicle Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 6:32 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 6:31 PM
-
#2 Royall Blasts Fellow Panthers in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 6:29 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.