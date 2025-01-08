Titletown Report for 1/8/2025

Packers coach Matt LaFleur plans to change his practice plan starting today as they prepare for Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game at Philadelphia – QB Jordan Love said he shouldn’t have to say anything to the team as they prepare for the start of the post season.

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.