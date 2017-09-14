Titletown District park and plaza set for Friday opening
Titletown District, which includes playgrounds, snow-tubing hill, skating pond, game areas and more, opens on Friday
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- ‘Cat Yoga’ a hit in Wausau8 hours ago
- Confederate flag items continue to pop up at Langlade Co. school9 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game9 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game9 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game9 hours ago
- The Latest: Lawmakers, White House squabble over immigrants10 hours ago
- Wisconsin Assembly sends $3 billion Foxconn incentive package to Scott Walker12 hours ago
- Judge reduces bond for Marshfield man accused of cutting off own fingertips13 hours ago
- Vos calls Senate budget demands a ‘ransom list’13 hours ago
- Incentive package for Foxconn heads to the governor15 hours ago
- State’s unemployment rate 3.4 percent in August16 hours ago
- Isthmus Events: 7 Reasons to Attend Isthmus OktoBEERfest16 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.