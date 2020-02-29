Titletown Brewing Co. leaving historic train depot after 23 years; restaurant moves to taproom
The company announced Sunday it will move its restaurant out of the historic train depot and into the taproom, across the Rail Yard.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- ‘We are shocked and dismayed’: Family of Molson Coors shooter expresses sadnes...1 day ago
- Why the latest Wisconsin polling is good news for Bernie Sanders1 day ago
- As coronavirus outbreak spreads, universities in Wisconsin discontinue study abroad trips1 day ago
- Mauston Man Once Again Charged with Theft2 days ago
- Three Juneau County Residents Face Drug Charges2 days ago
- Gundersen St. Joseph’s support services building opens March 22 days ago
- Moore memorializes Molson Coors victim on House floor2 days ago
- Wisconsin coronavirus patient cleared2 days ago
- Building Commission Okays Funding for Dairy Research Project3 days ago
- Cascade Meat Plant Recalls Bacon Products3 days ago
- FSA Announces Updates for Honeybee Producer Assistance3 days ago
- Badgers upset #22 Michigan, win fifth straight3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.