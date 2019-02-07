Titans clinch share of WIAC men’s title

Third-ranked UW-Oshkosh clinched at least a share of its first WIAC men’s basketball title in 17 years, knocking off UW-Platteville 83-81 in overtime on Wednesday. The Pioneers Carter Voelker recorded a steal and drained a three-pointer to force overtime, tied at 73. They led by as many as six points in the overtime before Oshkosh […]

